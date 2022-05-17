The historic Cedar Lake Norwegian Lutheran Church held its first worship service of the season on Sunday, May 15, at 11 a.m.   

Pastor Susan Cline officiated. There was special music during the service and refreshments following.

The church is located on Pioneer Avenue and across from 310th St./Townline Lake Road.

Worship services continue May through October on the third Sunday of each month.

