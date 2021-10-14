The Garms Family will be ministering in music at Hilltop Chapel, on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The Garms family is composed of mom, dad and six of their children sharing their message of inspiration, joy and hope in Jesus using a weaving of Southern Gospel and Southern Bluegrass music.
Their goal is to bring the message of Jesus Christ, give hope for tomorrow and leave people inspired.
Hilltop Chapel is located between Round and Esquagama Lakes at 49448 Osprey Ave. From Aitkin travel north on Hwy. 169 to County Road 3, west on 3 to Osprey Ave. The church is handicapped accessible.
