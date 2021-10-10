Getting ready for bazaar and bake sale
Joy Janzen, Shirley and Arden Klitzke, Cathy and Dave Wilke, Kathy Futhey, Linda Bauer and Elaine Wegner processed apples to make pies and bars for St. John’s Lutheran Church bazaar and bake sale held Oct. 9.

