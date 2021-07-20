At 9 a.m., Sunday, July 25, Niah and Allisha Merrill will be in concert at Glen Community Church, located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Hwy. 47. Pastor Randy Stauter has heard them in concert and is excited about this opportunity for the people of Minnesota to hear them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.