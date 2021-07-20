Niah and Allisha Merrill

Niah and Allisha Merrill

At 9 a.m., Sunday, July 25,  Niah and Allisha Merrill will be in concert at Glen Community Church, located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Hwy. 47. Pastor Randy Stauter has heard them in concert and is excited about this opportunity for the people of Minnesota to hear them.

