The Glen Community Church will hold services once again beginning on Sunday, May 2, at 9 a.m.
The church is interdenominational, welcoming people from all faith backgrounds. Since Minnesota is still under a mask mandate, the church is encouraging those who attend to wear a face covering and try to be socially distant. Coffee will be served after the service, weather permitting.
On this first Sunday, Pastor Randy Stauter will share his spiritual journey from this winter entitled “Recovery.” Carol Todd and Shari Jensen will be playing the organ and piano.
The Glen Community Church will meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday May through October.
The church is located one mile each of Glen off of Hwy. 47. For further information, go to glencom munitychurch.org or call 218-838-1981.
