The Glen Community Church will host its Christmas celebration at the church on Saturday evening, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
The celebration will include congregational singing of Christmas carols, several musical presentations from local talent, the lighting of the Advent wreath with scriptural readings and a short Christmas meditation.
The public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will be accepted to support the Rides For Health program through CARE. Refreshments will be served following the program.
The Glen Community Church is located one mile east of the Glen Store off of Hwy. 47.
