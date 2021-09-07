The Glen Community Church elebrated the 115th anniversary of the church on Sunday, Sept. 5.
The Stauter Sisters sang, there were be memories shared from the past and Pastor Randy Stauter spoke on “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness.”
A coffee fellowship followed the service.
The Glen Community Church is an interdenominational ministry which is located one mile east of the Glen Store off Hwy. 47.
For further information, go to glencommunitychurch.org
