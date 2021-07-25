Sign up now for VBS at Glory Baptist Church.
The Rocky Railway to Glory will take place from 9 a.m.-noon, July 26-30.
Preregistration is encouraged but not required.
For information or to register, go to www.aitkin church.com.
The church is located at 28053 360th Ave., Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.