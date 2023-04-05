This is the stained glass window that was made from some of the blue glass that was in the Kimberly Church windows.

This is the stained glass window that was made from some of the blue glass that was in the Kimberly Church windows.

 Randy Wall

Bethany Lutheran Onamia

Maundy Thursday, April 6, soup supper at 6 p.m. with service to follow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.