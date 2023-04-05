Bethany Lutheran Onamia
Maundy Thursday, April 6, soup supper at 6 p.m. with service to follow.
Easter service April 9, 9:30 a.m.
Area Catholic churches
Palm Saturday, April 1, 5 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin; Sunday April 2, 8 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, McGregor; 10 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, McGrath; 10:30 a.m., St. James.
Holy Maundy Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m. St. James Catholic Church; 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Crosby.
Good Friday, April 7, noon, Holy Family Church; 3 p.m., St. James; 3 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima, Garrison; Way of the Cross, 4 p.m., St. Joseph’s parking lot, Crosby; service 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s.
Easter Vigil Mass Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m., St. James; 8:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s.
Easter services April 9, 8 a.m., Holy Family; 10 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima, McGrath; 8:30 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima, Garrison; 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s, Crosby; 10:30 a.m., St. James.
Light of the Cross Lutheran
Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion, noon, April 6.
Good Friday service including reading of Passion Story, noon, April 7.
Easter service is 9 a.m., April 9.
Light of the Cross is located at 27170 Monroe St. in Garrison.
Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran
Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m., April 6.
Good Friday service, 6 p.m., April 7.
Easter service 7 and 10 a.m., April 9. The Lord’s Supper 7 a.m. service.
Easter brunch served between services, 8-9:30 a.m.
The church is one mile north of the Y on Hwy. 169 in Garrison.
Tamarack Christian Church Presbyterian
Maundy Thursday services are set for 5 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at the Tamarack Presbyterian Church, 151 Nelson Ave. E., Tamarack. Sponsored by Tamarack Christian Church, Tamarack Presbyterian Church and Round Lake Presbyterian Church.
A Good Friday service is set for 6 p.m., Friday, April 7, at the Tamarack Christian Church, 219 Nelson Ave., Tamarack.
Bethesda Lutheran Malmo
Maundy Thursday, April 6, 5:30 p.m. dinner and worship service.
Good Friday, April 7, 9 a.m. worship.
Easter services with communion April 9, 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Bethesda is at 21590 State Hwy. 47, Isle.
First Lutheran Church
Palm/Passion Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. service.
Maundy Thursday service noon and 7 p.m., April 6.
Good Friday service noon Tenebrae service, 8 p.m. Stations of the Cross, April 7.
Easter service 8 and 10 a.m., April 9. The 10 a.m. service is live streamed on YouTube and radio KKIN 94.3 FM.
The church is located at 107 Second St. SE, Aitkin.
Torah Keepers
Area Torah Keepers are invited to attend Almightly Yahuah’s annual Sacred Festival Passover April 5-11.
Call Proverbs 6:23 ministry for details, 218-533-6029.
Bethlehem Lutheran Aitkin
Maundy Thursday 6:30 p.m., April 6.
Easter service 9:30 a.m., April 9.
The church is located at 36696 320th St., Aitkin.
Salem Lutheran Deerwood
Palm Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. worship.
Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. worship service.
Good Friday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. worship.
Easter services April 9, 8 and 9:30 a.m.
Salem is at 21276 Archibald Rd., Deerwood.
St. John’s of Cedarbrook; Bethesda Rossburg
Palm Sunday, April 2, 8:30 a.m. with communion, St. Johns; 10:30 a.m. with communion, Bethesda.
Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. worship, Bethesda.
Good Friday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. worship, St. John’s.
Easter services April 9, 8:30 a.m., St. John’s; 10:30 a.m., Bethesda.
Easter Holy Hilarity, 8:30 a.m. worship with communion, St. John’s; 10:30 a.m. worship with communion, Bethesda.
St. John’s Lutheran of Cedarbrook is located at 27452 St. John’s Church Road, Aitkin. Bethesda Lutheran is at 35941 350th Ave., Aitkin.
Bethel Lutheran Palisade
Palm/Passion Sunday, April 2, 9:30 a.m. service.
Maundy Thursday Holy Communion 6 p.m., April 6.
Good Friday service 6 p.m., April 7.
Easter service 9:30 a.m., April 9, with Holy Communion.
The church is on Main St. in Palisade.
St. John’s Lutheran Aitkin
Maundy Thursday soup supper 6 p.m., April 6.
Good Friday/Tenebrae service 1 and 7:30 p.m.
Easter service 7 and 9 a.m., April 9. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. Easter service also available on www.stjohnaitkin.org and 8 a.m. KKIN 94.3 FM.
St. John’s Lutheran is at 324 Third St., Aitkin.
Northern Lights Parish
Easter service 8:45 a.m., April 9, McGregor United Methodist Church.
Easter service 10:30 a.m., April 9, Aitkin United Methodist Church.
The McGregor church is located at 99 S. First St., McGregor and Aitkin United Methodist is at 104 Second St. NW, Aitkin.
The Journey North Church
Good Friday and Easter services:
Baxter Campus, 6785 Woida Rd., Baxter – Good Friday service April 7 at 5:30 p.m., Easter services Saturday, April 8, 5 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Aitkin campus, 810 Second St., Aitkin – Good Friday service April 7 at 7 p.m., Easter service Sunday, April 9, 10:30 a.m.
