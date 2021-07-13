The Mission Endowment Committee of First Lutheran Church will award up to $3,000 in grants later this summer.
The grants, which will be announced Aug. 8, will go to individuals, families or groups that will use them for projects that reflect First Lutheran’s “green” or environmentally conscious mission. The committee believes that one of its responsibilities is to “take care of the money, take care of the world.”
What are “green” projects? They will have some of these ingredients: sustainability, earth-friendly, holistic or taking in the whole picture. They will be economically, ecologically and socially concerned.
Rain water gardens, habitat for monarch butterflies, recycling, pollution control, cleaning up eyesores, gardening and landscaping ideas are some examples of “green” thinking and projects. But these are only the beginning of what is possible.
The committee is leaving room for individuals and groups to have their own ideas and submit a grant proposal. These projects can be submitted and an independent committee will make the final decisions on which to support. Grants are available in any amount up to $3,000 but require a request for a specific amount.
Applications are available on the church website under Stewardship Ministry or picked up in the church lobby. The application deadline has been extended to Aug. 1.
