Heart of Minnesota Ministries, located at 201 Second St. NW, Aitkin (next to the Dairy Queen) would like to invite everyone to its upcoming events.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
Celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with an old fashioned candlelight service at the Cedar Lake Norwegian Church on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Pastor Susan Cline will officiate.
The theme of the service will be Jesus, Light of the World. There will be singing of Christmas carols, special music provided by the Andante Strings, a vocal selection, a meditation and a puppet show.
The church is located on Pioneer Drive and across from 310th St./Townline Lake Rd.
WAS JESUS’ BIRTH FORETOLD?
Heart of Minnesota Ministries will host a Bible study facilitated by pastor Susan Cline. This will be a two-session study looking at the prophecies in the Old Testament that foretold the birth of Jesus. The study will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 10-11 a.m. All materials needed for this study will be provided.
For more information email HeartofMinnesotaMinistries@gmail.com or call 218-429-0097.
HOMM is a non-denominational Christ-centered ministry. All are welcome.
