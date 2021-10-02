Some citizens of the Aitkin area are planning a Jericho Prayer Walk.
It will be conducted much the same as the march was done around the city of Jericho in the Bible. The groups will be walking around the Aitkin County Courthouse and the Aitkin High School blocks once each night covering both in prayer.
On the seventh night, the group will be walking around the blocks seven times.
This is a rain or shine event and will be done Sunday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 9. Meet each evening at 5:30 p.m. at the blue pole at the courthouse in Aitkin.
Participants may walk all seven nights or just come and walk the nights they are able to. Set aside about one hour each evening you plan to participate.
The seventh day may take a little longer than the first six. There will be readings each day also.
This is not political and is a family event.
Questions may be directed to bm53brown@gmail.com
