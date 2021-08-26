At 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, the Malmo Free Church will present Jim Lee from Brainerd in concert.
Lee has been singing since he was 2 years old, and as a ministry to the Lord since the ’80s. He is well known for his heartfelt delivery of country-flavored Gospel music. Lee has appeared at the Gospel Blue Grass Festival in Wisconsin, the Showboat in Grand Rapids and numerous other events.
This year he will be backed by “piano man” Gary Timbs from Staples.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair for Malmo Church’s 26th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.