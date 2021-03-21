On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Allison Rinta was awarded the John E. (Jack) Christensen Memorial Scholarship at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cedarbrook. Allison is a confirmand of St. John’s, graduate of McGregor High School, and is currently attending college at Bemidji State University where she is studying for a career in veterinary science.
Pictured with Allison is Vicar Michelle Ruen and scholarship trustee Mark Wedel.
