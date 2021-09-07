The musical group Jumpin’ Jehosofats – who play a mix of Dixieland, gospel and jazz music – performed Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Aitkin city park by Bremer Bank. The group was brought in by Aitkin United Methodist Church, drawing an outdoor crowd for the event.
