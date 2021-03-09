Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade will have mid-week Lenten services 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24.
The theme is places of the passion of Jesus Christ, including Bethany, Jerusalem and Gethsemane.
Visitors are welcome to attend the church, located along Hwy. 3 (Main St.) in Palisade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.