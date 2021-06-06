Vacation Bible School will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McGregor the week of June 14-18.
The event will run from 9-11 a.m. Children ages 3-sixth grade are invited to join in “At God’s Wonder Lab.”
Bible stories, food, games and crafts are all on the schedule. For more information, call Joyce at 218-426-4321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.