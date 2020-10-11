Another area staple has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time the Aitkin Community Choir’s performance of “The Messiah.”
The annual event, which had been presented for more than 50 years in the Aitkin community, has been canceled.
Normally held the first Sunday in December at one of the Aitkin churches, the event was taken off the schedule for this year in order to keep choir members and the community safe, according to a press release.
Rick Perry, who would have directed the event for the second year after taking over for Bryan Johnson in 2019, said it was “very disappointing” to have to cancel the performance.
“It’s something we look forward to every year – getting ready and performing,” Perry said. “For many, it’s the kickoff for the Christmas season.”
The annual performance involves a 30-40 member community choir, a four-piece orchestra, a harpsicordist and volunteers to help with the sound.
