First Lutheran Church’s Mission Endowment Committee presented grants to the following groups:

A $1,500 grant was awarded to WELCA for future programming. From left, Mission Endowment Committee member David Scott; WELCA members Darlene Munneke, Karilyn Martinsen and Carole Larson.

A $3,000 grant to the College Scholarship Ministry. From left are Mission Endowment Committee member David Scott; and College Scholarship member Dori McMillan.

Mission Endowment Committee Member, Paul Kellerman; HOMM (Heart of Minnesota Ministries representative, Gail Schardin receiving a $500 grant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.