The Mission Endowment Committee of First Lutheran Church announced it will accept applications for grants from the endowment.
The purpose of the endowment is to allow money gained by investments to be turned into signs of God’s love. This year, the purpose of the grants is to “Express your faith and enhance the faith of others, while living ‘out loud’ the mission of First Lutheran Church.” That mission is, “With God’s love we embrace one another, our neighbors and all creation.”
The grant allows for individuals, groups or organizations to think creatively in expressing their faith and enhancing faith in themselves and others. Grant requests can be up to $10,000 or as little as needed.
Some ideas to get thinking started are: helping to deal with youth homelessness in the community; with the need for more musicians in the church, there could be money provided for music lessons or for performing arts training; supporting education for children, youth and adult learning.
Applications can be picked up at First Lutheran Church or on the church website. It is asked that there be some connection to First Lutheran Church or its members when applying.
Applications in hard copy only will be accepted until April 30. Grant(s) will be distributed on May 22. David Scott, chair of the Mission Endowment is the contact person, 612-770-8173.
