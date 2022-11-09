They say God works in mysterious ways. And that seems to be the case for Andrew Jergenson, the new pastor at the Aitkin Assembly of God Church.
Jergenson was reared in Alexandria, graduating from high school there in 2001. Before he was even out of high school, he began working for Walmart, which turned into a 20-year career with the company, primarily in management.
He studied marine and small engines at Alexandria Technical College, but continued with Walmart where he was regularly promoted. He served as assistant store manager or co-manager at Walmarts in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Willmar and St. Cloud.
“What I did for a living was who I was,” said Jergenson.
Spiritual journey
He met his wife, Victoria, in 2002, after she moved from Iowa to Alexandria. They married in 2004 and for the last 18 years, lived in Glenwood.
Victoria was a member of Restoration Church in Glenwood, where she eventually became a staff member and Andrew began attending and getting involved.
“She pursued God way longer than I did,” said Andrew.
At Walmart, Andrew stepped back and took a demotion to become a department manager at the store in Alexandria.
He became a locally credentialed pastor at Restoration Church and over the course of two and one half years, Andrew studied online at Berean Global University and MNSOM (Minnesota School of Ministry) to become a licensed Assembly of God pastor.
“It’s designed for people like me who already had a career,” he said.
He received certification and licensure April 28. Ordination won’t happen until a pastor is in the ministry for nearly two years.
The ministry
After he was licensed, Andrew and Victoria looked at a church that was seeking a pastor in southern Minnesota, incidentally within an hour’s drive of Victoria’s parents. At the same time, Andrew received a phone call from Mark Boone, who was interim pastor at the Aitkin Assembly of God.
“It was on my heart to pray for Aitkin,” Victoria said, “and soon Andrew was led to pray for Aitkin.”
“That was a confirmation to look into the Aitkin church,” said Andrew.
They came to Aitkin for the pastoral job in May and live in the church’s parsonage. Victoria is now taking ministerial training to become a pastor as well. They have two children, Christian, 16; and Isabel, 14, who are home-schooled.
Aitkin church
According to church members, the Assembly of God Church began meeting in tents in 1931. By 1933, a church was built in the downtown area. The parsonage near that church was constructed in the late 1960s and the current church building was erected in 1978.
Church in community
The Assembly of God church has opened its doors to a home-school group that meets from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and includes community members of all denominations.
Andrew sees the church’s role not to do what other churches are already doing well (such as food shelves or vacation Bible school), but to support those efforts, either financially or physically.
“Our mission is salvation – reaching people who are seeking,” he said.
Installation
The public is invited to the installation service for Jergenson on Nov. 20. The installation “to celebrate what God is doing,” is at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck. The speaker will be Doug Graham, assistant superintendent with the Minnesota District Assembly of God.
“It’s one more ‘growing toward Jesus’ – one step at a time,” said Andrew.
