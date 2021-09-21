The annual pasty project sponsored by the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby is going forward this year in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including curbside (front door) pick-up. The first sale date will be Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Orders are now being taken for pasties available on Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27. A reduced number of pasties will be made each week. There is a charge for pasties and an additional charge for gravy, if specified. Call early to reserve your pasties. To place your order, call Kay at 218-232-2312. If necessary, leave a message. Your call will be returned.
Pasties are picked up on the Wednesday they are baked.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is located at 619 Poplar St., Crosby.
