Vacation Bible School will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McGregor June 6-10 from 9-11 a.m. for children age 4 through sixth grade.

“The Tree of Life,” the story of God’s creation and his plan for each of us, with Jesus as our Savior will be heard. Students will have opportunities to sing, create, eat and play as they grow in faith. Questions? Call Jordan 218-851-7223 or Joyce 218-426-4321.

