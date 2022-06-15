This Saturday night, June 18, at 7 p.m., the Malmo Free Church will present in concert “The Espeseth Family Band.”

The group is local bluegrass artists from the Aitkin area playing various instruments: Mandolin, guitar, five-string banjo and autoharp. They will feature the old hymns and have a sing-along. One of the band members might even play a tune on the saw. 

Everyone is welcome to attend an evening of instrumental and vocal harmony and sing-along faith-based music.

Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to Malmo church’s 27th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.  

Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs. 

These concerts are held every Saturday evening.

