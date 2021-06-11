This Saturday night, June 12 at 7 p.m., the Malmo Free Church will present in concert The Espeseth Family Band.
They are local bluegrass artists from the Aitkin area playing various instruments: mandolin, guitar, five-string banjo and autoharp.
They will feature the old hymns and have a sing-along. You might even get one of the guys to play a tune on the saw!
They will provide a fun evening of instrumental and vocal harmony, and sing-along faith-based music.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air conditioned church.
Malmo Church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with Gospel music. Come enjoy an evening of song, praise and worship.
