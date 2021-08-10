Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg will be holding its classic outdoor service on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m.. Bring your classic car, truck, tractor (whether it is a work in progress, restored or as is). Root beer floats will be served following services.
Bethesda is located one mile north of Hwy. 47 on County Road 5.
