St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby is offering pasties for sale on Wednesdays this fall.
Dates for the sale are Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, and Oct. 28.
Cost for the pasties is $7, with gravy available for $1 extra. To order, call Kay at 218-232-2312. Leave a message if necessary.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety protocols, fewer pasties are being made, but the church will try to fill all orders.
