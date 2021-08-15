Holden Lutheran Church in Isle is having a pig and turkey roast with live and silent auctions on Saturday, Aug. 21 at noon.
Many new, handcrafted items, gift baskets and baked goods will be available at the auction. New this year is a guitar-led, old-fashioned sing along starting at 11:30 a.m.
This is an outdoor event for families.
