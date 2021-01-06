Pine Lake Chapel in south Aitkin County is currently holding an online auction in order to raise funds for building a kitchen in its newly-constructed, handicapped-accessible fellowship hall.
Auction proceeds will go strictly toward the kitchen completion fund. There are 100 items on the auction site that vary from quilts to caramels to metal model cars and more.
Go to www.32auctions.com/pinelakechapel to view the items. The auction will end Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. Online visitors do not have to sign in to see what is being offered.
Pine Lake Chapel has been serving the worship needs of the community surrounding an area around Mille Lacs Lake and Big Pine Lake in Cutler since 1901.
