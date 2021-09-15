NOTE: The Aitkin Age incorrectly stated "Pine Lake Chapel celebrates 100 years" in the Sept. 15, 2021 edition. It should have read Pine Lake Chapel celebrates 120 years.
Pine Lake Chapel, United Methodist Church, will celebrate 120 years of worship on Sunday, Sept. 19, during the worship service at 9 a.m.
The church invites the community to take part in the celebration. The church is located at 43472 24th St. just west of Hwy. 169 at 240th St., 12 miles from Aitkin and six miles from Garrison in a settlement around Big Pine Lake known to most people in the area as Cutler.
Organized in 1901, the pioneers of the “Methodist Episcopal” Chapel worked to establish this rural community church and moved into the original building in 1903. In the early days, the pioneers were eager to have a church to call their own in this unsettled land. It didn’t matter what denomination you were connected to, the Methodist Episcopal Chapel was your home church where you came together with a community of Christian believers. The children had their Sunday School and the adults also studied God’s word together.
Over the years, several pastors have served the congregation and in 1917 until 2015 they shared a pastor with the Aitkin United Methodist Church. Most recently, Pastor Larry Foote led the congregation until he retired in 2020. Now services are conducted by retired pastors, spiritual leaders and others in the community.
Improvements to the chapel have been ongoing to the one room sanctuary. In 1956 the congregation joined with the Bennettville Methodist Church and renamed the church Pine Lake Methodist Chapel because it overlooks Big Pine Lake. Together they dug a new basement and the original structure was moved on top of it. Later, a kitchen, complete with a new well, was added along with the luxury of indoor bathrooms and a new entryway with a ramp made attending Sunday services much easier for the old folks. This year the congregation is happy to have completed a new, totally handicapped-accessible fellowship hall with a larger kitchen.
Today, the congregation is smaller in number but still a faithful church family which meets every Sunday at 9 a.m.
Former pastors and the current Methodist bishop have all been invited to the celebration on Sept. 19. Adding music to the celebration will be Mary and Omar Espeseth and the Harvey Blomberg Family-Trio-Plus-One: Wes Thomas.
The church invites everyone to come to the worship service and share stories of the chapel if they have one (or more). Favorite hymns of the 1901 era will highlight the service. Birthday cake and ice cream will follow the service in the new fellowship hall where historical photos and artifacts will be on display.
Pine Lake Chapel welcomes everyone and, since the very beginning, has believed in the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. The chapel’s guiding principle is “Open Doors, Open Hearts and Open Minds.” The community is invited to this celebration and to every Sunday worship service.
