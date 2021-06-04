St. John’s Episcopal Church in Aitkin will welcome Bishop Loya, the leader of Episcopal churches in Minnesota.
He will conduct a service of Holy Communion on Sunday, June 6, using the COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time. The time will be moved to 10 a.m. to help with the bishop’s schedule.
Bishop Loya became the new leader just as COVID-19 was taking over and he had little opportunity to get to know many of his flock.
The service is at 10 a.m. at the church, 222 First St. SE (red door) and the brunch in the side room at the 40 Club beginning at 11:30 a.m.
