It all started when two men drew up the Kimberly Township plat map in 1905.
Martin Oppegard and Martin Showell, the founding fathers of Kimberly, designated block 2, lot 1, 2 and 3 for a church. In November 1924, the Smith brothers and Charlie and Alonzo of Fleming Lake, started to build the basement of the church. It was finished in time for the Christmas pageant put on by the local children.
The rest of the church was completed in 1925. It had regular services monthly on the third Sunday evening, by Rev. A. O. Ness from McGregor. There never was a denomination of any kind assigned. All were welcomed.
For the farming community, the Kimberly church was something to see and to marvel at. It was completed with two stained glass windows, one quite large. The window frame of this larger window was in storage for decades in the pole barn of my parents, Cal and Betty (Nickander) Wall at their place in Kimberly, Blue Bird Acres.
It was taken down and hung behind a sofa in the bunk house when it was remodeled in 2018 by myself and my brother, Kim Wall.
The Kimberly Farm Bureau organized in 1924 and met Friday evenings in the basement of the new church until sometime late in the 1940s. This organization advocated for agriculture, driven by the beliefs and policies of its members. The president of the first Kimberly Farm Bureau Federation was Milton Travis; Peter Lundberg was vice president; Mrs. Peter Lundberg (Betsy) was secretary; and John Gray, Mrs. Charles Hagman (Josephine) and Arthur Morris were all on the entertainment committee.
Mrs. Oscar Johnson (Lydia) was named the chair of women’s activities of this unit. They held luncheons and dinners in the church basement which were quite successful for raising funds for the committee.
The church did not have electricity in the beginning. An electric light plant service (early generator system) was bought in 1929. Then, added inside the church, were beautiful hanging lights and sconces by the altar. As far as plumping goes, it never happened. It always had an outhouse to serve all folks. The church was heated by a big wood-burning stove and there was also a wood-burning range that the ladies used to cook on. Because of the church being so cold, it was closed at Christmas and opened again at Easter.
The Kimberly Community Church was built the way they built small buildings back in 1925, out in the countryside. There was no electricity as there was no wiring yet for it in the town, no plumbing and little insulation. Although it was cold, it was grand that the community had such a fine church at that time.
It was a place for weddings, christenings and funerals. It was a place to gather for all occasions and it helped the folks of Kimberly Township and the surrounding area to get through the rough days ahead that were coming to this country. 1925 was close to the start of the depression (1929) and then came World War II. The church stood tall on that hill until it closed in the early 1970s.
After the church sat vacant for several years it was vandalized and almost all of the stained glass in the two windows was stolen. But my mother Betty, found a piece of the blue stained glass on the ground left behind by the vandals and I had it made by a artist into a framed stained glass window display of Swedish irises. The church windows live on forever now.
The lights in the church were taken down by my father, Cal Wall, and Uncle Willard Hagman, and wired into our bunkhouse to preserve them. Barb (Hagman) Byler gave me the church sconces this past year and they were installed under the window frame in the bunkhouse. I’m so happy that these items from the old church were preserved and protected so we can enjoy them today. These things might have ended up at the local dump!
Of course, Kimberly is gone today. There’s nothing left of the town. A new church was built in 1985, where the original church stood and is still in operation today. The old school house fell last year (2020).
So we write these stories to teach the younger generations of what was once there and to bring back some memories for the older generations who saw and visited this forgotten church. The pictures here help us understand what was there once long ago.
