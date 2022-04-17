Heart of Minnesota Ministries, located at 201 Second St. NE, next to Dairy Queen, will be hosting a two-part Bible study on Jesus’ Resurrection to His Ascension.

The first session will be held Wednesday, April 20,  with the second session on Wednesday, April 27. The study will be from 1-2 p.m.   All materials needed will be provided.

For more information, call 218-429-0097.  

HOMM is a non-denominational Christ-centered ministry.  All are welcome.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.