Santa mail box at Aitkin United Methodist

A “North Pole Air Mail” post box is located outside Aitkin United Methodist Church and will be available through Dec. 16. The church is located at 104 Second St. NW, Aitkin.
Children who write a letter should include their full name and address (in case Santa would like to send a letter back).
The mail box is secured outside the building. Participation is free and everyone is welcome. Participant information will not be shared with any other entities. No U.S. postage is required.
For questions, call the church at 218-927-3242 or see its Facebook page.
