Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Garrison will be hosting a lefse sale on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lefse is freshly handmade, high quality. Made with real butter and cream. Lefse will be sold at the church.
Orders will also be taken before and after the sale by calling Marge 218-678-2965 or Linda 763-568-6188.
Shepherd of the Lake is located on Hwy. 169, one mile north of the “Y” in Garrison.
Covid-19 precautions will be practiced.
