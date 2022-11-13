The scents of fresh baked rolls, coffee and apple cider will welcome you to our annual Spirit of Christmas Bazaar at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Crosby, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Plan extra time to browse through the crafts ranging from furniture to photography, wearables and jewelry, fresh wreaths to handmade cards and paintings. Lefse will also be available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.