Food packing event held at St. James Church April 1

Food packing event held at St. James Church April 1.

 Jen Kinzer photo

On April 1, 162 volunteers gathered at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin to package 50,000 meals for the Cross Catholic Outreach Organization for starving people in Central America.

Why Cross Catholic Outreach? In November 2022, a visiting priest from Cross Catholic Outreach spoke about the organization and the great things they do all over the world to help others through their ministry.  From that presentation was born an idea, “Could we hold a food packaging event at our parish?  What a great way to serve God and teach our youngest parishioners about the poor and starving of the world.”

