St. John’s Lutheran awards senior quilts

St John’s Lutheran Church of Cedarbrook honored the class of 2021 with a blessing and a quilt presentation. Pictured from left – Layne Baumann (Aitkin), Lily Habighorst (Deerwood), Jordon Rinta (Aitkin) and Lydia Fellerman (Aitkin) who were presented with quilts made by the quilters group at St John’s.
