Students receive personalized Bibles

This year there are five registered fourth grade students. From left are: Pastor David Becker, James Flerlage, Finn Nelson, Paityn Hawkins, Henry Nicko, Janice Hawkins (Sunday School director) and Parker Espeseth (not pictured). St. John’s Lutheran Church welcomes students in Pre-K through sixth grade to attend Sunday School each week at 10:15 am. at the church located at 324 Third St. NW in Aitkin.

In what has become a tradition for the younger children, St. John’s Lutheran Church recognizes incoming fourth grade students by giving them personalized “Faith Alive” Student Bibles.

