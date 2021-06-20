In these Northwoods, residents and visitors alike can appreciate spending time in the outdoors.
People can connect with God and with one another in nature like nowhere else.
Honoring the beauty and power of God’s creation, First Lutheran Church of Aitkin will offer several opportunities this summer to worship the Lord outdoor, weather and water conditions permitting, First Lutheran invited boaters on Farm Island Lake to gather their boats together for scripture, prayer and song, “Worship on the Water,” June 13. The church will again invite boaters on Cedar Lake on July 11 at 3 p.m. Specific lake locations TBD.
First Lutheran also invites everyone to “Campfire Worship” at Maria Chapel south of Aitkin at 6:30 p.m. on July 21, and Aug. 18. There was a worship service on June 9 to kick off the series.
Maria Chapel will also be the location for “Worship Under the Stars” on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. If there is inclement weather, services may be rescheduled. All are welcome.
