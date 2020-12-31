Cascade United Methodist Church received many submissions for its writing contest entitled “The Talking Christmas Tree.”
All of the stories were original and contributed to a close winning result. In the end, Joan Hasskamp, Crosby, was selected as the winner of the contest and will receive a $200 gift card.
