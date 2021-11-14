On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Treasures at Trinity will return to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hill City.
A variety of locally handmade items will be on display for purchase. Items will include evergreen wreaths, gnomes, woolen mittens, novelty fleece hats and hoods, microwave bowl cozies, gaiters (leg warmers), slippers, goats’ milk soaps and lotions, Christmas decorations, knitted and crocheted items, hand-loomed rugs, pillows, hand towels, dishcloths, scrubbies, baked goods, and more.
A la carte foods will be offered for lunch. Funds raised will be used for various mission projects of Trinity’s women’s group.
Vendors with handmade items are welcome to participate. Contact Nancy Fixmer at 218-697-2648 for more information.
Trinity is located at 113 Ione Ave in Hill City.
