On Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church will present in concert the Abboud Ladies Trio.
The Abboud Ladies are a mother-daughter trio from New Hope that finds joy in ministering and worshiping together. Blending the sounds of the piano, violin, guitar and vocals ~ they perform a variety of worship songs and melodies.
The Abboud Ladies are all professional musicians. Jody is a songwriter, teacher, producer and former director of The New Song Kids Choir. The choir recorded many of her original songs on multiple CD projects when the girls were growing up. Daughters, Nadia and Elayna, are also professional musicians who play for churches, weddings, and other celebrations throughout the Twin City metro area and beyond.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 26th year of music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening.
