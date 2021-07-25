Time to Armor Up for God! St. John’s Lutheran Church invites children ages 4 to entering sixth grade to a castle adventure – the Quest for the King’s Armor at Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School.
This noble adventure includes exciting new music, creative crafts, fun recreation, and memorable Bible stories that will help children experience God’s amazing strength and love. The adventure runs from Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 324 3rd Street NW in Aitkin.
Explore Knights of North Castle VBS by calling 218-927-3170, or register online at www.stjohnaitkin.org.
