For four years, the Glory Baptist Church womens’ ministry has sponsored a hat and mitten tree. Each year the gifts come in greater numbers.
“We might need to have more than one tree!” said Judy Pearson, who leads the project.
“The project was started when some of us noticed that there were children at the elementary school without mittens,” Pearson said. “They either forgot to bring them, lost their mittens on the way to school, or just didn’t have any, so we set to work to do something about it.
People around the community knit and crochet hats and mittens to put on the tree. Some also just buy and donate warm hats and mittens. Last year, a box of yarn was sent from California to help with raw material, Pearson said.
The tree is up during October and November, and in December womens’ ministry members begin delivering the garments to the church’s youth group, Rippleside Elementary and the First Lutheran Church food shelf in Aitkin.
One member of the ministry moved to the metro area last year, and she spent the whole year making hats and mittens to send in to Glory.
To get involved in making or donating to the mitten tree, contact Judy Pearson at 218-927-2504.
