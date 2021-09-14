A lot is happening on Wednesday nights at Glory Baptist Church.
Pre-K-12th graders may sign up online for the Sept. 15 event with a Hawaiian luau theme. Activities are a life-sized hungry hippos game, bean bags/cornhole; ice cream/johnny pops, a large catapult and balloon volleyball.
Sign up at www.glory church.us/students.html.
The Wednesday schedule is 6 p.m. family meal, 6:30-8 p.m. KidMin! (pre-K-sixth grade); 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mad4Christ (seventh-12th grade.)
Glory Baptist Church is 12 miles from Aitkin. From Glen, four miles west on Deer St.
