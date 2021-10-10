Heart of Minnesota Ministries will be hosting a Bible study facilitated by Pastor Susan Cline.
The study began on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and will continue each Tuesday in October from 10-11 a.m. This four-session study will explore and examine the question: “Who is Jesus?” All materials needed for this study will be provided.
For more information email HeartofMinnesota Ministries@gmail.com or call 218-429-0097.
HOMM is a non-denominational Christ-centered ministry. All are welcome.
The location is 201 Second St. N.E., next to the Dairy Queen.
