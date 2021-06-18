Bethesda Lutheran Church of Roseburg will be holding outdoor, drive-in worship services the first and third Sunday of each month from June until September, weather permitting and with communion.
June 20 services will have a father’s day them. July 4 will be patriotic. July 19 will be county fair theme.
