The Cedar Lake Norwegian Lutheran Church will hold a worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 19.
Pastor Carl Egstad will officiate the service. Special music is planned.
The annual meeting for both the church and cemetery will commence after the service.
The church is located along Pioneer Ave. All are welcome.
