New Life Church youth pastor John Baker is immersed in the lives of young people; as the leader of a youth group he often spends several hours a week or more with them.
“When a young person is connected with our youth group, they come for fun, food and companionship – they get exposed to faith and learn about how to handle difficult things,” he said.
Baker believes that adults have to spend enough time with their teens to be able to detect changes that might indicate the need to go deeper, one on one, and find out what’s happening in that person’s life.
“Depression has always been an issue for teenagers,” he said. “Going through puberty is tough – so many changes – plus there are different things pulling on a teen; parental, societal and maybe church expectations can be a factor.”
Baker thinks that what a youth group can contribute is to accept a youth for who they are. Love them unconditionally and spend time having fun and just being open to conversation.
COVID-19-associated changes have made this time even more difficult for teens. Personal connections are so important, and those have been more challenging over the past 18 months.
“Never, ever having a chance to unplug is part of the issue,” Baker said. “Young people are connected 24/7. Sometimes they are texting and chatting almost all night.”
He recommended unplugging and just focusing on the moment. Too much screen time is inhibiting teens’ development, in Baker’s view.
“Everyone goes through hard seasons, but part of the transition from childhood to adulthood is learning that it’s worthwhile to persevere through the dark times.”
New Life Church can be contacted through its Facebook page.
Josh Pool, worship pastor for The Journey North Church (TJN) in Aitkin, has also been a youth pastor and has a passion for youth ministry. He concurred with Baker that screen time and isolation result in desensitization and alienation in young people.
“COVID-19 has made it worse for kids,” he said. Having all their connections online has reinforced their dependency on devices, when what they really need is real, human contact.”
“The number one need I see in teenagers is for someone who will listen without judgment,” Pool said. “Small moments of quality time and accepting them where they are, are key.”
He added that Gen-Y kids are not impressed by material things, they want honesty and presence.
Even though the Aitkin campus of TJN doesn’t currently have an active youth ministry, Pool is there every Thursday and is available online or by phone any time.
The TJN website is thejourneynorth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.